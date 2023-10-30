OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,517. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.92%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

