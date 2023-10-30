Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $12.86

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.51. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 180,227 shares trading hands.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -128.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.89 million. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

