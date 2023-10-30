Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 844,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,792,021 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 219.05%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

