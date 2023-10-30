ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.30. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 686,978 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

