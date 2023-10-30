Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $66.79

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.79, but opened at $65.38. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 1,805 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $849.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 57.57%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

