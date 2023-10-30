Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 789,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 947,946 shares.The stock last traded at $18.58 and had previously closed at $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.