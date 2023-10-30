Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 27,645 shares.The stock last traded at $111.76 and had previously closed at $110.31.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50. The company has a market cap of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.