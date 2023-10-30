Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 27,645 shares.The stock last traded at $111.76 and had previously closed at $110.31.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50. The company has a market cap of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.