Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,061,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,696,164 shares.The stock last traded at $44.28 and had previously closed at $43.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

