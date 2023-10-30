Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 603,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 747,787 shares.The stock last traded at $81.42 and had previously closed at $80.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

