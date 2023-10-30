HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,028,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,966,749 shares.The stock last traded at $36.01 and had previously closed at $36.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.56) to GBX 820 ($10.05) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.27) to GBX 722 ($8.84) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

