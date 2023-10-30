Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.86. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 463,657 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.