Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $20.39

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.20. Indivior shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 1,895 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Indivior Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 166.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

