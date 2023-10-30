BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 164,695 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

