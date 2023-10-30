BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQYGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 164,695 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

