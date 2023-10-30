Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 189 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 2.1 %

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $208.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

