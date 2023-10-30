Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 275,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after buying an additional 95,717 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

