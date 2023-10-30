Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 2,071 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 3.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.67 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $240.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,422 shares of company stock worth $21,291,662. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

