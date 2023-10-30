CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.69. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.