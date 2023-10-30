Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,583 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $340,574,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

