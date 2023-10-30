Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

