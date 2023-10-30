Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $163.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

