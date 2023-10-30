Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

