AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Danaher by 38.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $187.88 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.