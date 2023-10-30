Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $276.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.