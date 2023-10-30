iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IWD opened at $143.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

