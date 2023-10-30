Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 9,073 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.