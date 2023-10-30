Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2,352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Prologis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 46,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,284,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,125,000 after acquiring an additional 993,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

