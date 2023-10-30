Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $276.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

