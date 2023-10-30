Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 641 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $149.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

