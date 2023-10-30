Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $123.56 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

