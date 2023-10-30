Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Up to $19.64

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $20.28. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 5,913 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.34 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

