Seele-N Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.12 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $359,983.63 and approximately $27.12 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001538 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $27.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

