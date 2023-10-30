Ren (REN) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (REN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Ren has a total market cap of $51.55 million and $14.64 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

