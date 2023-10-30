Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.43. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 387,613 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

