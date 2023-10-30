Oxen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,639.78 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $13,639.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00199438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.57 or 0.00712027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.00501883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00144639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,297,076 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

