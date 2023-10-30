iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 945,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,621,059 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $16.81.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 487,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

