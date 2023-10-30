McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

