Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$71.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.50 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Teck Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$1.17 on Monday, reaching C$48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 225,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$41.08 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

