The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $88.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.57. 135,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

