Short Interest in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Increases By 19.2%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. 688,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,173. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 25,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $161,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,148,012. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 46.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

