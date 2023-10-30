Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 156,919 shares.The stock last traded at $57.87 and had previously closed at $57.52.
Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.
About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
