Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Increases By 15.2%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 147,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $1.65 to $1.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.51. 2,943,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 3,413.36% and a negative net margin of 2,883.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

