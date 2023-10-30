Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Increases By 15.2%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 147,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $1.65 to $1.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Motus GI

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Motus GI Trading Up 23.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.51. 2,943,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 3,413.36% and a negative net margin of 2,883.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.