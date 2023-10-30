MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Short Interest Update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

