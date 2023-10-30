BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 11.2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.49 and last traded at $189.49. Approximately 49,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 221,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BeiGene by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

