Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.98. 291,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

