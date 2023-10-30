Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 727,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,940,089 shares.The stock last traded at $77.78 and had previously closed at $77.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

