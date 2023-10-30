iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 67,238 shares.The stock last traded at $44.16 and had previously closed at $43.67.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $682 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

