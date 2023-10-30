Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 42,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,291. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

