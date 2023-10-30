HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 156,983 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $18.47.
HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
