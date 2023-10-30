TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 7.6% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 374,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,527,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $157,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

