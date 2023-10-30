Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.70. 229,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,219,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The stock has a market cap of $896.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

